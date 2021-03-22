RM vs. V or Jin vs. Suga: Which BTS members would be your main and second leads in a Kdrama? Take QUIZ

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out which BTS members you would be in a love triangle with!

K-Dramas are taking over the world and they have been for quite a while now. The latest fad in this fandom however, is the second lead syndrome. One of the most commonly used tropes in Korean dramas is that of a love triangle. 9 out of 10 K-Dramas feature a male lead, a female lead, a second male lead and sometimes even a second female lead. However, the second female lead is oftentimes relegated to an antagonistic role whereas the second male lead is a poor lover boy who has to let go of the love of his life because he’s not the one who makes her happy. Very rarely however, we get a good ending for the second lead as well who finds his own happiness elsewhere rather than in the smile of the girl he never could have.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to star in a K-Drama with any 2 of the BTS members by your side, vying for your attention? Inevitably, one would end up winning your heart and one would have to give up. However, the tension is always fun, isn't it? If you're as curious as we are, take our specially curated QUIZ to find out which BTS member would be your main lead and which one would be your second lead in an ideal K-Drama. Remember, make your choices carefully!

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, RM, V, Jungkook: Which BTS members would be your main and second leads in a K-Drama?

Credits :BigHit Labels

