RM’s Heaven and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) from Right Place, Wrong Person debut on Billboard's Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart; know spot

BTS’ RM marked his highly-anticipated solo comeback with a brand new album Right Place, Wrong Person. All 11 tracks of this album are getting showered by praise from his loyal fans, evidenced by their streaming numbers and high ranking on music charts. According to the recent update, Heaven and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) also entered Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart.

RM's Heaven and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) debut at No.2 and 3 on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart

On June 4, Billboard updated that RM’s Heaven debuted on this week’s Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart, claiming the impressive No.2 spot. In addition, another Right Place, Wrong Person track ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) also entered No. 3 on this chart.

With this, the BTS leader marks his second and third career entries on this prestigious music chart. Previously, in 2017, he entered the chart for the first time with his feature on Fall Out Boy’s Champion.

This song soared high on the Alternative Digital Song Sales Chart between 2017 and 2018, peaking at No.2.

More about RM's solo tracks Heaven and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll)

RM is a master of music and that is exhibited in his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. Like all the songs from this album, Heaven also encapsulates the singer’s inner soul, which resonates with others as well.

Through the immaculate lyrics of this track, he dives deeper into some universal emotions like feeling your self-worth and setting personal boundaries against toxic relationships. In this song, RM delivers a note on how to be happy with yourself, rather than being someone else’s source of comfort.

On the other hand, ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll) is a question for his listeners whether they would join RM in a further musical journey exploring his artistic measures.

More about RM's Right Place, Wrong Person

Released on May 24, Right Place, Wrong Person consists of a total of 11 tracks including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Nuts, ? (Interlude), , Groin, Right People, Wrong Place, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), out of love, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Heaven, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

The BTS member has already unveiled four music videos for this album including Come back to me, LOST!, and Domodachi (feat. Little Simz). He also released a live video for Nuts.

