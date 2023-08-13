RM's Live Highlights: BTS leader talks group reunion in 2025, passing away of Moni; confirms new solo album
On August 12, BTS leader RM started a live video session and opened up about Moni, the septet's reunion in 2025, and his upcoming solo album. Find out what the highlights from the session below.
RM of BTS turned the Weverse live video session on to catch up with fans and opened up about his pet dog Moni's passing. While talking about other things he also confirmed that his upcoming album is on its way. The Indigo singer made fans emotional as he brought up the reunion with the Septet in 2025. Here are some of the highlights from his live video session.
BTS 2025 reunion
RM was listening to the song Love Letter which fans made for the Dynamite singers and it seemed like the letter had received a reply from the group leader himself. The singer revealed that he knows the fans waiting for the group's reunion after performing at SUGA's D-DAY concert. He said that the group members' solo projects are just like a vacation in his view, to get back to where they belong with BTS and ARMY. This is an essential journey for the group's chapter 2 to reunite in the year 2025 safely. After receiving so much love from the fans through the song, he expressed his emotions and gratitude and reassured them that the group would come together in 2025.
RM's solo comeback confirmed
It is confirmed the Mono singer is making a comeback with a new solo album. While he shared about SUGA's concert experiences he also revealed that he is making a comeback. The singer is gearing up to share another musical art that fans would enjoy. He said that the upcoming project will be better than Indigo inducing excitement and anticipation among the fans as they are absolutely in love with the album Indigo which has multiple collaborations and music which resonates with many fans in their late 20s.
RM's pet dog Moni passed away
On August 12, the Wild Flower singer went live to catch up with BTS fans. The leader mentioned his beloved pet Moni who is loved by fans across the globe. Fans were left in tears as they heard about Moni's passing away. He said, "Ah Moni, I never got a chance to speak about him. 2 or 3 months ago he crossed the rainbow Bridge. He did not spend much time with me but my family who lived with him for so long are having difficulty moving on because he was a part of our family."
