Road To Boston: Im Siwan and Ha Jung Woo starrer crosses 1 million moviegoers since release

Road To Boston starring Im Siwan and Ha Jung Woo in the lead roles has reached a new milestone in South Korean theaters. The film has been successful in recording over a million viewers at the box office. Based on the true story of athlete Suh Yun Bok, Road To Boston has been widely received by the audience. They only have positive reviews for the biographical sports film.

Road To Boston surpass 1 million viewers in theaters

Since its release on September 27, Road To Boston also called 1947 Boston has recorded a new feat with moviegoers in South Korea. It has surpassed 1 million viewers in just 42 days of its release. On November 8, around 10 AM KST (6:30 AM IST), the Korean Film Council shared this impressive record by mentioning that Road To Boston had recorded a total of 1,002,714 moviegoers.

It is the 11th Korean film that had a 2023 release date. It is being recorded as the highest-rating commercial film currently being played in the theatres. The reviews from the audience were positive and they were able to connect with Im Siwan's character.

Road To Boston is based on the true story of the late Suh Yun Bok who won the 51st Boston Marathon in 1947, just after South Korea was liberated from colonial rule. Suh Yun Bok broke Son Ki Jeong's record set in 1935 and made a new achievement of 2 hours, 25 minutes and 39 seconds.

About Road To Boston

Based on a real-life story, Road To Boston also called 1947 Boston depicts the story of South Korean athletes that participated in the 1947 Boston International Marathon. The film is directed by Kang Je Gyu and stars Ha Jung Woo, Im Si Wan, Bae Seong Woo, Kim Sang Ho, and others. The film's release date coincided with the Chuseok holiday in South Korea. Special appearances have been made by Park Eun Bin and Park Hyo Joo. The script reading for the film was held in September 2019 and the filming started in the same month. Some parts of the film have also been shot in Australia.

