Road To Boston: Im Siwan, Ha Jung Woo capture heartbreaking path to victory in first poster and teaser

On August 18, Lotte Entertainment released the first poster and teaser for Road To Boston starring Im Siwan and Ha Jung Woo. The film talks about the Korean marathon runners who take on a new competition as Koreans after the liberation of Korea in 1947. Based on real events, the first poster shows Ha Jung Woo as Sohn Kee Chung who looks sad as he wins the 1936 Berlin Olympics. While the win was legendary, Kee Chung looked lost and defeated and the reason was winning while under Japanese Colonial rule. The tank top had the Japan flag, making him feel the pressure.

Road To Boston starring Im Siwan and Ha Jung Woo:

On the other hand, Im Si Wan (who took on the role of Suh Yun Bok), looked victorious as he neared the end of the 1947 Boston Marathon. The bright scene had him filled with pride as he ran as a Korean post the liberation of the country. The special teaser, which confirmed the release of the film as September 27, showed a cut between the real life and reel events of the two athletes. It begins with Sohn Kee Chung who was at the center of accusations by Koreans who asked, “Wonder what Sohn Kee Chung was thinking while running 42.195 kilometers during the 1936 Berlin Olympics?” The scene changed to the real life athlete treating the gold medalist like a criminal when he arrived in Korea at the time.

Advertisement

Road To Boston’s teaser:

The atmosphere changes when the camera pans to the athletes wearing the clothes with the Korea flag attached to it. Suh Yun Bok looks determined as he works hard to train for the 1947 Boston Marathon. The teaser ends with Suh Yun Bok running as quickly as he could while Sohn Kee Chung encouraged him from the sidelines. The movie gained traction quickly after its release because it talked about the event that was forgotten over the years. The blood, sweat and tears of these marathoners that worked hard to make a name for their newly liberated country. With the film being released during Chuseok (Korean mid-autumn harvest festival), the fans are ready to see the two actors on screen together!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Twinkling Watermelon: Ryeoun, Seol In Ah, Shin Eun Soo, Choi Hyun Wook gather for table read session