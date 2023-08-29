Road To Boston: Im Siwan receives unwavering support from Park Eun Bin in main trailer for historical film

On August 29, Lotte Entertainment released the main trailer for Road To Boston starring Ha Jung Woo, Im Siwan, Park Eun Bin and others. They had previously released the first look of the film where Son Kee Jung (Ha Jung Woo) and Suh Yun Bok (Im Siwan) come together to achieve the dream of running the 1947 Boston Marathon as citizens of Liberated Korea.

Road To Boston starring Im Siwan, Ha Jung Woo, Park Eun Bin and others:

The trailer begins with the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where Son Kee Jung looks forlorn even as he wins the first place at the athletic meet. The dark scene of the Japan flag hoisting to the top made him feel guilty. Years later, he comes across Suh Yun Bok, who is a promising athlete but by then, Son Kee Jung is completely numb to the idea of sports. After the country becomes liberated, his friend ignites the fire in him to train Yun Bok for the 1947 Boston Marathon so they go as Korea and not Japan. The trials and tribulations bring them to Boston and the two men share a bond of becoming men that will be forever remembered in history. Park Eun Bin’s character always lends support to Yun Bok throughout his career as an athlete. The emotions run high as Yun Bok inches near the finish line, ending the action-packed and uplifting trailer. Based on a true story, many South Koreans felt the patriotism in waves as they watched the trailer. They express their excitement to watch the movie, which is releasing on September 27.

Advertisement

Road To Boston’s main characters:

Suh Yun Bok, a national representative of the 1947 Boston Marathon who aspires to become the second Son Kee Jung, is an unbeatable marathoner who, because of the difficulties he faced in his family, never learned to properly run. Despite this, he wins numerous competitions. Im Siwan, who was completely absorbed in the character, has the posture, behavior, and appearance of a marathon runner. Son Kee Jung, a marathoner who won the gold medal and set a new world record of 2 hours, 29 minutes, and 19 seconds at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, which was held under Japanese colonial rule. Ha Jung Woo brilliantly displays the disdain of Son Kee Jung who had to climb the platform with the Japanese flag on his chest to the tough coach of the national marathon team who took part in a global competition as the first Korean representatives in 1947.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook working on new single or JJK1? Seven singer talks about upcoming music plans and lack of lives