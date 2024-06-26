Road to Kingdom is a reality competitive show where various boy groups who are not well known, battle it out for a spot in Kingdom, which is another show with a similar concept, except the competing groups are already established in the industry. However, the show will no longer follow the same concept and will go through major changes ahead of the second season’s premiere.

Road to Kingdom set to be transformed to a stand-alone show

On June 26, 2024, Mnet announced that they are preparing to launch a revamped version of Road to Kingdom which is aimed to be released in the second half of the year. Previously, the show functioned like a pre-qualification program to qualify for its successor Kingdom. However, the upcoming new season will act as a stand-alone show which will be part of Mnet’s 'K-pop Boy Group Rising Project,'. It will be giving attention to those groups with sufficient skills and potential, shedding light on their talent for the world to witness.

As part of the revamp, the show will feature a different and fresh format from the previous season. Scheduled to air approximately four years after the first season, the new part will be broadcast under a new title that matches its changed format. It will not only include fierce competition but also enhance reality elements to fully showcase the true potential of the contestants. Additionally, there will be changes to the existing winning privileges directly related to participating in the follow-up show.

The new season of Road to Kingdom will be directed by Mnet's PD Jo Woori. PD Jo Woori has previously worked on the show Queendom in 2019, which features girl groups in fierce competition. The show garnered much attention, both domestically and internationally.



More about Road to Kingdom

The main concept behind Road to Kingdom is that seven promising yet not well-known K-pop boy groups compete against each other in a fierce battle. The competitions involve dancing and singing, and the ultimate winner will win a spot in the show Kingdom. The first season of the show was held in 2020, during which The Boyz secured the first position. The contestants include ONF, Pentagon, and Oneus among others.

