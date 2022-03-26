Roar Trailer: Nicole Kidman starrer captures feminist fables in a dark comedic anthology

On March 24, Apple TV Plus released the highly anticipated trailer of the anthology series Roar. Based on Cecelia Ahern's book of short stories, the series casts a star-studded entourage with Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Fivel Stewart, Betty Gilpin, Alison Brie, Issa Rae and more. The show is scheduled to premiere on April 15, 2022.

The trailer introduced the distinct stories that will be explored throughout the show, with only one thing in common its subject matter, women. The masterfully crafted trailer hinted at the sheer abundance of dark humour in the series which fans can definitely look forward to seeing more from these characters. Every story is a unique one, the series consists of tales about seemingly what looked like the most bizarre scenarios one could come up with. From a woman who gets fed by a duck to one that solves her own murder as a ghost, the series is surely a unique twist on storytelling.

Covering a range of point of views, this series is a carefully curated anthology of feminist fables dripping in a range of genres from magical realism to psychological horror. The women in Roar are not ordinary yet their struggles speak to all women alike. Along with starring in an episode, Kidman is also executive producing alongside Per Saari and their Emmy Award-winning production company Blossom Films.

Meanwhile, Helming the series are showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive who previously worked together on the comedy-drama series Glow that also had Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin in lead roles on the show.

Check out the Roar trailer below:

