Robert Downey Jr REVEALS he felt blinded by his first Iron Man helmet: It was like Manchurian Candidate

During his recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3, Robert Downey Jr. explained the difficulty of being confined within the original Iron Man helmet.

Robert Downey Jr. has long since hung up his boots when it comes to playing the beloved Marvel superhero Iron Man. It was in Avengers: Endgame when we last saw the actor don the red and gold suit to fight Thanos and save humanity, sacrificing himself in the process. Notably, it was RDJ himself who kickstarted MCU’s (Marvel Cinematic Universe) decade-long journey with 2008’s Iron Man and the rest, as they say, is history.

While the visual effects now are technologically more advanced, back then, things were more about being cost-effective. Hence, the original Iron Man helmet ended up feeling like Downey was blinded as revealed by the 55-year-old actor himself during his recent appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3. Intrigued by Iron Man's helmet, David Letterman couldn't help but ask his esteemed guest if it was all visual effects or an actual helmet placed. "Initially it was... everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement. So, I remember this helmet went on and there would be a shot, I'd be in this whole suit. And, they'd say, 'Alright Robert. It's like you've landed on the roof. So, when we say action, just go like you just landed and then start moving forward," RDJ explained.

"I put this helmet on and it slammed closed and I couldn't see anything. And then these LED lights went on and it was like Manchurian Candidate. I was absolutely blinded," Robert quipped

However, things definitely changed with RDJ affirming his stance on the helmet towards his later years of playing Tony Stark. "By the time we were doing the last Avengers, they'd just be like 'Hey Robert. would mind like putting on the,' 'Helmet? No! Yes? No.' Put two dots here and then you can paint it in later," Downey joked to Letterman while motioning towards his forehead

Watch the hilarious clip of Robert Downey Jr. from his My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 appearance below:

We miss Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man!

Meanwhile, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman Season 3 will premiere on October 21.

