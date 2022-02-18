Robert Pattinson REACTS to working with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho for his next film

On February 18, during a live press conference for his upcoming movie ‘The Batman’, in which he plays the titular superhero, Hollywood actor Robert Pattinson spoke about his next role. He was confirmed to star in the upcoming movie that will go on floors soon and will be helmed by the esteemed director Bong Joon Ho.

Expressing his feelings for having a chance to work with the ‘Parasite’ mastermind, Robert Pattinson smiled widely while saying, “I have great expectations of working with Director Bong Joon Ho.” He further continued, “It’s a big deal. I’m so happy to be working with him.”

It was recently revealed that Robert Pattinson will be joining the Warner Bros film, based on a novel titled ‘Mickey7’ by Edward Ashton which is set to release in the first half of 2022. The four Academy Award recipient has been praised for his unparalleled skill to re-imagine fresh concepts and break them down into details very carefully displayed on screen and has been massively successful with his past releases.

Robert Pattinson is expected to take on the lead role of Mickey7 in the movie that captures the story of a robot-like creation who is created for the sole purpose of colonising an ice world named Niflheim. He discovers his expendable nature of existence as he meets Mickey8 and realises the cause of his previous 6 deaths. With the rising fame around the ‘Twilight’ star and Bong Joon Ho’s expected brilliance, all eyes are on this project.

