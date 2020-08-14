Robert Pattinson & Tom Holland steal the show in newly dropped The Devil All The Time trailer; Watch

Netflix just dropped the first trailer of the upcoming star-studded film The Devil All The Time today. Watch the trailer below for goosebumps.

Horror movie fans can rejoice as the star-studded film, The Devil All The Time, finally dropped its much-anticipated trailer. Tom Holland stars in the film alongside Robert Pattinson, Mia Wasikowska, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Haley Bennett, Harry Melling, and Eliza Scanlen. Much-awaited The Devil All the Time is based in Knockemstiff, Ohio and circles around its neighbouring backwoods and sinister characters.

Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All The Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There's Willard Russell, a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can't save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonising death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his 'prayer log'. There's Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, who troll America's highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. The Devil All The Time is slated to release worldwide on Netflix on September 16, 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix made the announcement on Twitter last month by sharing the cover picture of the script and revealing the star-studded cast. The film is based on the book Donald Ray Pollock. According to a Digital Spy report, the psychological thriller film is set in Ohio following the events of World War II. It will focus on numerous characters' lives post the war. Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

