Rocket Boys Review: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh fabulously bolster India's empirical history.

Rocket Boys

Director: Abhay Pannu

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Namit Das, K.C. Shankar

Streaming Platform: SonyLIV

Rating: 4/5

Retelling history has never been easy because it not only requires filmmakers to get the event or incident right but also the times and context in which it occurs. SonyLIV Originals' newest show Rocket Boys takes a deep dive into history and brings to life India's empirical journey with Dr Homi Bhabha and Dr Vikram Sarabhai at the centre of it. Playing the father of India's nuclear programme Homi Bhabha is Jim Sarbh and the father of India's space programme Sarabhai is Ishwak Singh.

Directed and written by Abhay Pannu, Rocket Boys spans almost across three decades with events beginning in 1942 when a young Sarabhai is forced to return to India from Britain due to the war. With an ambition of sending a rocket into space someday, a hopeful Sarabhai joins Homi Bhabha's atomic research unit. From there begins a measured dive into the world of physics, space and nuclear energy.

Pannu's details his characters via their privileged background, ambitions and in Bhabha's case - uber cool swag. While their goal of doing something great for the country is paramount, it is their distinct personalities that make for a riveting screenplay. Ishwak as Sarabhai is the calm, collected and humble scientist, whereas Jim as Bhabha is the loud, cool and more extravagant of the two. Bhabha is not afraid of ditching someone or something if he benefits and doesn't shy away from showing that.

Their individual journey's, challenges and the hunger to make it big is well-documented. What stands out, however, is their friendship of these two strikingly opposite personalities that keeps us invested through the eight episodes. Both JIm Sarbh and Ishwak Singh bring to life great Indian personalities but do it in their own manner that never feels off.

Rocket Boys also boasts of a fantastic supporting cast in Rajit Kapoor, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, Regina Cassandra, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Namit Das and K.C. Shankar among others. It is a given with Bhabha and Sarabhai in the picture, several other big names are inevitable.

Rajit Kapoor plays a brilliant Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru while Arjun Radhakrishnan effortlessly brings to life a young APJ Abdul Kalam in the latter part of the series.

Politics, India's Independence and freedom struggle as well as wars form the background themes across the show. Pannu weaves a meticulous narrative that expertly marries science, non-fiction and a historic journey. He keeps us invested with various characters adding a new layer to the narrative. Be it CV Raman, Pandit Nehru, Dr Raza, Pipsy or even Dr Sarabhai's employee and friend.

Despite being a male-dominated world, the presence of female figures in the lives of Bhabha and Sarabhai is not discounted. Regina Cassandra as Mrinalini brings her old school charm while Saba Azad as Pipsy the lawyer brings her own fiery attitude.

Rocket Boys treads a measured pace and does not offer something intense or gripping every other minute. It gradually develops a story and its characters to make the bigger picture more interesting and entertaining. While the writing, casting and acting is on point, the show also scores big on its background music and production music.

The show's music, created by Achint Thakkar of Scam 1992 fame, is yet another masterful stroke. Especially, the title track that stands out. It may just become the new trending track like the Scam 1992 one. The production design and art also do a terrific job by transporting us to the 40s, 50s and 60s with their set design, props, telegrams and ink pens. Not to forget the old Bombay visuals, the gothic architecture and the launches that are expertly captured by cinematographer Harshvir Oberai.

Rocket Boys, by Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is a fabulous retelling of India's empirical journey bolstered by emotions, personal ambitions and great milestones. One such journey that current India might like to revisit.

