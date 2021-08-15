Rocket Boys teaser OUT: Ishwak Singh & Jim Sarbh starrer is a biopic on Homi Bhabha, Vikram Sarabhai

The teaser of Rocket Boys has finally been released today. The web drama was in the news ever since the makers announced it. It stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh in the lead roles and it will be aired on the digital platform SonyLIV. The drama Rocket Boys is based on the life of famous Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The show is created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films, and Emmay Entertainment and is directed by Abhay Pannu.

Sharing the video, the makers wrote, “Rocket Boys | SonyLIV Originals | Streaming Soon. Two extraordinary men who created history while building India's future! Presenting #RocketBoys, streaming soon, only on #SonyLIV #RocketBoysOnSonyLIV.” The makers have not announced the release date. Jim Sarbh will play Homi Bhabha and Ishwak Singh will essay the role of Vikram Sarabhai. The teaser opens with Jawaharlal Nehru’s announcing speech about India’s Independence. Then the scene shifts to Jim and Ishwak who are discussing new India.

In one of the interviews, Jim Sarbh said that he hopes the series to be a part of the new wave of how content is conceived now. Ishwak shot to fame with the Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. He had said he was lured in by the script on India's science heroes.

It is worth mentioning here that Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai initiated space research and helped develop nuclear power in India. He was honoured with Padma Bhushan in 1966 and the Padma Vibhushan (posthumously) in 1972. He is internationally regarded as the Father of the Indian Space Program.

