Rocket Boys Trailer Out: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh play dynamic Sarabhai-Bhabha duo in this space adventure

The makers of the upcoming web series Rocket Boys have finally released its trailer on Thursday, January 20. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the new show traces the lives of legendary nuclear physicists Dr. Vikram Sarabhai and Dr. Homi J Bhabha. As they take a step towards building the Indian Space Program, they come across various geniuses including the late APJ Abdul Kalam.

Rocket boys is a tribute to all the scientists and their lives as they make revolutionary changes in the field of science. While Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh essay the lead role in the show. Meanwhile, Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan also essay pivotal roles. Rocket Boys is all set to stream on the OTT platform SonyLIV from February 4, 2022 onwards.

Watch the trailer below:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it created umpteen likes and positive reaction from netizens. A user said, “Brilliant trailer and a unique genre! Just hope it doesn’t go unnoticed due to the excessive OTT content that will be released in February!” Another wrote, “My god!! What cinematography!! Amazing sound design, actors and the name at the end "Mr. APJ Abdul Kalaam"... Goosebumps!! Literally sold out to watch this show.” Now only time will tell how much appreciation the show might garner.

