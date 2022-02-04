Rocket Boys Twitter Review: 10 tweets to read first before watching Jim Sarbh starrer

The OTT platform has been all about some interesting projects these days and each show has managed to leave the audience stunned. Amid this, Jim Sarbh’s recently released Rocket Boys is creating a massive buzz in the town. Created by Nikkhil Advani, the new show traces the lives of legendary nuclear physicists Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Dr Homi J Bhabha. To note, Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh essay the lead role in the series. And as Rocket Boys have premiered today, the social media abuzz.

The netizens have been going gaga over the Jim Sarbh starrer. A Twitter user wrote, “#RocketBoys on #SonyLIV is such a masterpiece you'll come across in recent times from Indian cinema. The setting and execution of the show take you back in time and depict the story of two great scientists who set the course of India's future. Simply don't miss”. On other hand, another user took to micro-blogging site Twitter and tweeted, “It’s been some time since I have seen an Indian series so engaging .. 3 episodes down, #SonyLIV ‘s #RocketBoys is charming and so fantastic. A slice of history. #JimSarbh is electric ..he plays Homi Bhabha with so much spirit .. such a class act. Written so beautifully”.

Take a look at tweets for Rocket Boys:

Earlier, Jim Sarbh had opened up on playing the role of Homi Bhabha in Rocket Boys. He stated, “The team had done a lot of research on the historical accuracy. My responsibility was to represent the man and humanise a person whom we look at with a great sense of respect. When a person does something, it does not have the weight of the future, it happens in the moment. So I tried to focus on the moment”.

