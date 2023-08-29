Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Anjali Anand on beauty norms in Bollywood: Everyone wants to see toned body…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked filmmaker Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years. The film starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, and also featured veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Moreover, Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly were also a part of the film’s cast along with Anjali Anand who played the role of Ranveer’s sister. In a recent interview, Anjali spoke about the kind of body standards which exist in the film industry.

Anjali Anand talks about toxic beauty standards of the film industry

Anjali, who made her Bollywood debut with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, talked about playing the chubby and plus-sized character in the film and how the film industry is still a victim to these toxic beauty standards.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Anjali Anand shared that she received all the love and praise for her portrayal of a chubby, plus-sized girl looking for potential grooms. The actress is glad that her character succeeded in sending across a message of body positivity. However, Anjali added that she doesn’t want to get stereotyped in just these kind of roles. “Whatever comes next for me, I want to be very careful in what I’m choosing so that I’m not stereotyped. I hope I get to play something more challenging and unbelievably different, and not what filmmakers and audiences already expect from me. I want to play different parts, whatever it takes,” Anjali said.

On asking if there’s any difference between working in films and the way TV serials work, Anjali shared that it was all very new for her. She shared that people were so clear and respectful at the sets and the way everyone conducted themselves was top notch.

During the interview, Anjali said that the entertainment industry is plagued with toxic beauty standards. She said, “It’s not just the showbiz industry, even the audiences will not be very happy with a heroine if she looks like me. It is a very hypocritical world that we live in. Everybody wants to see a toned body and fair skin on screen. Sabse zyada seetiyaan item number par hi bajti hain. That is the world we live in and that is the truth nobody wants to accept.”

Work front

Workwise, Anjali Anand will next be seen in Penthouse alongside Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Arjun Rampal.

