Roh Jeong Eui negotiating for co-parenting role in I'll Give You The Universe with Bae In Hyuk; 2025 premiere planned

Roh Jeong Eui is all set to take on a new project, following The Witch and Crushology 101/Bunny and Her Boys (literal translation). She has been offered to star in upcoming romance drama, I'll Give You The Universe, as per K-media reports on February 7. An entertainment industry insider told Sports Chosun, "Roh Jeong Eui will be the main character in the new drama "I'll Give You the Universe."

However, an official confirmation from her agency's side is still awaited. She might be joining Check In Hanyang's Bae In Hyuk in the tvN drama, slated to release in 2025. The two of them are in talks to play in-laws in I'll Give You The Universe. Written by Soo Jin, this coming-of-age romance drama tells the heartwarming tale of a man and woman who overcome misunderstandings, and navigate life's challenges together, discovering love while co-parenting.

Roh Jeong Eui is to play Woo Hyeon Jin, a young woman trying to raise her beloved nephew to be a good human being. In her parenting journey, she will be accompanied by an in-law, Seon Tae Hyung (might be played by Bae In Hyuk), who is an assistant photographer by profession. The two of them start off on the wrong foot, owing to their misconceptions and a deep-seated dislike for each other. However, their shared responsibility of co-parenting forces them to put aside their differences.

As they undertake the challenges of raising a kid together, they gradually get to know each other's true selves, and their negative first impression of each other changes to feelings of love. A notable aspect of the drama is the significance of the nephew's name, Woo Joo, which translates to 'universe' in Korean. This symbolic name highlights how the in-laws' lives revolve around the child, and they will go to great lengths to ensure his happiness.

Beyond the blossoming romance between the leads, their bond with Woo Joo promises a delightful and endearing watch. Both the rising stars– Roh Jeong Eui and Bae In Hyuk are currently associated with Channel A with their latest projects. Bae In Hyuk has appeared in Check in Hanyang since December 21, 2024 and Roh Jeong Eui will be seen in The Witch alongside GOT7's Jinyoung from February 15.