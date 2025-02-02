Roh Jeong Eui turns her back on GOT7's Jinyoung to dodge cursed fate in The Witch, new poster OUT

Roh Jeong Eui and GOT7's Jinyoung have a cursed relationship in the upcoming romance mystery drama, The Witch. On February 2, Channel A unveiled its new poster, which amplified the gloomy feel of the series. Both the actors are seen in muted-colored outfits—Jinyoung (as Lee Dong Jin) in grey and Roh Jeong Eui (as Park Mi Jeong) in beige.

The two of them are seen facing their backs to each other and having an agonized expression. Park Mi Jeong's turning her back on Lee Dong Jin because she has no other choice is symbolically depicted within the poster. They yearn for each other's love but can't be together owing to the tragic fate of the female protagonist. The little falling snow on the female lead is the metaphoric representation of her cold, desolate life. No matter what season, it always feels like winter to her.

The Witch tells the poignant tale of Lee Dong Jin, who falls deeply in love with the enigmatic Park Mi Jeong. Despite yearning for love, Park Mi Jeong's life is marred by a series of tragic events, beginning with her mother's death in childbirth. As she navigates relationships, her boyfriends meet with untimely and mysterious demise, as glimpsed in the teaser's haunting death scenes. It is the reason behind her not accepting Lee Dong Jin's high school love confession to her.

Advertisement

Park Mi Jeong tries to save him by keeping him away from her and not letting him face the same end as her previous boyfriends. She lives her entire life with the tag of 'witch' on her head, due to the ominous happenings to anyone she has a love connection with. However, Lee Dong Jin, who once faced a heartbreaking rejection from her, is resolute to free her from the allegations when he fatefully meets her again as an adult.

Roh Jeong Eui and GOT7's Jinyoung aptly bring out the innate darkness and loneliness of the characters. The posters, teasers and pre-release photo spoilers show their dynamic relationship and emotional turmoil. The 10-episode drama, The Witch, is set to premiere every Saturday and Sunday, starting February 15, 2025