Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut with Mission Frontline; To premiere on THIS date

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who has entertained audiences with his comedic movies and action thrillers, and also hosted 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi'. is all set to entertain viewer with his OTT debut.

Shetty will be seen in the show 'Mission Frontline', which peeps into the lives of armed forces posted on the borders. The show has earlier featured Rana Daggubatti and Sara Ali Khan.

He will step into the shoes of a Special Operations Group soldier and experience how the unit lives and trains in the difficult places they are posted at. The show has been shot at locations in and around Srinagar.

Kunal Kochhar, the show's director, said Rohit Shetty is synonymous with action, so no one else could be more qualified for the job than him. "Rohit Shetty's films reflect patriotism, courage and vigour and there couldn't be a better fit than him for 'Mission Frontline'," Kochhar said.

Sharing his experience, he added: "It was an absolutely surreal experience to shoot in the picturesque terrains of Srinagar with the special unit and Rohit's presence added so much energy to it. Super excited to see a completely different side of Rohit and we're sure the audience will enjoy watching the show."

'Mission Frontline' will premiere on January 20 on discovery+.

