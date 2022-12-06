Rolling Stone releases ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2022,’ NewJeans, SEVENTEEN and more make it to the list

K-pop has had a fantastic year. It was memorable since many talented groups and artists delivered incredible music. From rookie groups to iconic second generation groups, everyone made a comeback and released some smashing hits.

Rolling Stone has released its year-end list of ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2022.’ Many kpop artists have made it to the list. Check out the list below:

On the highest ranking at the No. 24, was rookie girl group NewJean’s Song- ‘Hype Boy.' Many people adored it because of the catchy lyrics and addicting dancing.

The artist BLACKPINK, with their recently released song ‘Pink Venom,’ is ranked 35th.

SEVENTEEN’s ‘HOT’ came in at No. 38. With the lyrics ‘drop it like hot, hot, hot’ they took the kpop fans globally by storm.

IVE soon followed and took the spot at No. 53. with their hit song ‘After LIKE.’

With their song ‘Maniac,’ Stray Kids closely followed IVE and reached number 56.

Aespa's ‘Girls’ came in at number 60. Aespa, who is also quite popular all around the world.

BTS’s Jin, the first Korean artist on the list, ranked at No. 68 with his song ‘The Astronaut.’ The song, which Coldplay co-wrote, was the ideal gift Jin could give his fans prior to his required military service.

Coming at No. 71 is ‘2 Baddies’ by ‘NCT 127.’ Fans of NCT from all around the world were thrilled when this song was released.

BIGBANG’s hit song ‘Still LIfe’ also made it to the chart at No. 73. The song reflected on their career back in the 2000s.

The hit song ‘ANTIFRAGILE’ by LE SSERAFIM ranked at No. 75. The song's infectious chorus, ‘Anti-ti-ti-ti fragile, fragile,’ echoes in our ears all day.

Next on the list is ‘POP’ by TWICE’s Nayeon. The song immediately brightened our mood as the talented singer showcased her beautiful vocals and with its cheerful choreography.

(G)I-DLE took the spot at No. 88, with their popular song ‘Nxde.’ 2022 has been an amazing year for (G)I-DLE as earlier in the year they released ‘TOMBOY.’

The last and the final song on the list is ‘That That’ by PSY featuring SUGA of BTS at No. 93.

Congratulations to all the artists!