Romance Is A Bonus Book, It’s Okay To Not Be Okay and more; pick the best K-drama about writers

Crafting an immersive story is as beautiful as it is challenging, demanding meticulous attention to countless drafts, navigating last-minute deadlines, and grappling with the unpredictable tastes of the audience. Similar to any other creative pursuit, a career in writing is rewarding yet undeniably exhausting. If you find yourself in need of inspiration to rejuvenate your wordsmith spirit, turn to writer-themed K-dramas for a fresh dose of creativity. These K-dramas help you with your writer’s block by bringing back your passion and getting your creative juices flowing.

K-drama about Writers

Be it the underrated Chicago Typewriter that spins around a brilliant story using themes of war, re-incarnation and lost love, while exploring the world of writing or Romance Is A Bonus Book which follows the journey of a talented writer, the youngest editor-in-chief at his publishing firm, as he becomes intertwined with the life of a former copywriter in search of employment; it's all in there.

Writer based K-dramas are fun to watch whether you are an aspiring writer yourself or not; it serves as a fresh perspective into the industry like in Be Melodramatic which takes us into the life of a screenwriter or makes you relate to it. Be it Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung Or It’s Okay To Not Be Okay; pick your favorite K-dramas about writers from the poll below.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Healer to It’s Okay, That’s Love: 15 classic K-dramas that get even better on a rewatch