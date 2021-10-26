The romcoms you participate in will determine which BLACKPINK alum you’re most like

BLACKPINK famously made their debut in 2016 and in just 5 short years of debuting with their song Whistle, the group alums Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have wowed fans aka BLINKS with major chart-topping party anthems like Ice Cream, Kill This Love, How You Like That, Lovesick Girls and many many more tracks.

In just 5 short years, the group has also made history at 2018 Coachella, becoming the first all-female K-pop group to take the stage. They’ve had their own Netflix show and even collaborated with stars like Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez. If you want to know which BLACKPINK powerhouse you’re most like, take the quiz below and find out!

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, GOT7's Jackson: Which Kpop idol would have a crush on you? Take QUIZ