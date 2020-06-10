Ronit Roy gets emotional about his bond with his on screen son Shaurya

Actor Ronit Roy had "special moments" while shooting for "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" season 3.

While working on the third installment of the web series, Shaurya, who plays actress Mona Singh's reel son, formed a special bond with people on the set.

In fact, the on-screen chemistry between the son (Shaurya) and father (Ronit) rubbed off on the actors off screen too.

Speaking about the emotional bond that he shared with Shaurya, Ronit said: "My most special moment was with Shaurya on the set. Since the first day when we started shooting together, he started calling me Papa and never stopped since then. The first thing he would ask after getting down from his car on the set was ‘Papa aa gaye kya?' (has Papa arrived?) He would just walk on to the set, run to me, jump at me and wouldn't let me go and constantly hug me. He is a very cute and adorable kid."

"Kehne ko Humsafar Hain Season 3" shows how mistakes can ruin relationships and affect lives.

It is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

