  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ronit Roy gets emotional about his bond with his on screen son Shaurya

Actor Ronit Roy had "special moments" while shooting for "Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain" season 3.
1955 reads Mumbai
Ronit Roy gets emotional about his bond with his on screen son ShauryaRonit Roy gets emotional about his bond with his on screen son Shaurya
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While working on the third installment of the web series, Shaurya, who plays actress Mona Singh's reel son, formed a special bond with people on the set.

In fact, the on-screen chemistry between the son (Shaurya) and father (Ronit) rubbed off on the actors off screen too.

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain | Season 3 | Official Trailer | Streaming Now on ZEE5

Speaking about the emotional bond that he shared with Shaurya, Ronit said: "My most special moment was with Shaurya on the set. Since the first day when we started shooting together, he started calling me Papa and never stopped since then. The first thing he would ask after getting down from his car on the set was ‘Papa aa gaye kya?' (has Papa arrived?) He would just walk on to the set, run to me, jump at me and wouldn't let me go and constantly hug me. He is a very cute and adorable kid."

"Kehne ko Humsafar Hain Season 3" shows how mistakes can ruin relationships and affect lives.

It is now streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Also Read EXCLUSIVE: Ronit Roy talks about his character in Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, OTT being the future and much more

Credits :IANS

Latest Videos
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina
Neha Kakkar’s Inspiring Rags to Riches Story
YouTube star Dolly Singh on her journey, body shaming, collaborating with Kareena, Sonam

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement