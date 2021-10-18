Rookie actor Choo Young Woo is a mysterious transfer student in new stills for 'School 2021'

We have first got the first sneak-peek of the main lead of 'School 2021' - Choo Young Woo in character. Choo Young Woo will essay the role of Jung Young Joo, a transfer student with a hidden story and a past connection to the protagonist Gong Ki Joon, played by WEi’s Kim Yo Han. He’s silent, unreadable, and exudes a mysterious aura.

In newly released stills from the upcoming drama, rookie actor Choo Young Woo imbibes the perfect qualities of the character. Chu Young Woo boasts perfect synchronization with his character Jung Young Joo. In one photo, he is staring at something with icy eyes, but another photo shows him smiling warmly at someone, piquing curiosity about what kind of person he is.

Also, Jung Young Joo will become tangled in a misunderstanding with newly appointed teacher Lee Kang Hoon (Jeon Suk Ho) on his first day of school and create tension in the story with a stressful confrontation.

Kim Yo Han, Choo Young Woo, Jo Yi Hyun, Hwang Bo Reum Byul, Kim Kang Min, and Seo Hee Sun will show the real school life of teenagers in the new KBS 2TV drama 'School 2021' (written by Dong Hee Seon and Jo Ara, directed by Kim Min Tae) which depicts the dreams, friendships, and excitement of teenagers who choose a path other than the traditional entrance exam competition and for the youth who are placed on an ambiguous territory.

'School 2021' will air in November following the conclusion of 'Dali and Cocky Prince'.

You can check out the stills below:

