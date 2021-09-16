Rookie actor Han Gi Chan joins ASTRO’s Sanha and others in the upcoming web drama ‘Your Playlist’

Han Gi Chan, who continues to be active as an actor and model with an attractive visual, will join the web drama 'Your Playlist' to accelerate his acting career. The web drama 'Your Playlist' tells the story of friendship between a secret composer, fans, and friends through an SNS music playlist. It is a new concept music drama that unravels the story with the music representing each episode, and it contains the taste of ‘Gen Z’ by adding lovely images, and high-quality sound sources. Here, ASTRO's Yoon Sanha and Dream Note's Su-Min confirmed their appearances, drawing attention from domestic and foreign fans.

In the play, Han Gi Chan takes on the role of 'Cha Cha Young', a sophomore at Myeongseong High School, who is a goofy and charming guy who is a great friend to everyone. Although he looks thorough, he is also a person with a subtle sense of humor, and is expected to play an active role in opening the gates of the play and signaling the start of the full-fledged story.

Before debut, Han Gi Chan has been actively working as a model in various fields with a warm visual. After that, he made his first impression on the public by appearing in Mnet's 'Produce X 101', which aired in 2019. In ‘Where Your Eyes Linger’, he played the role of 'Han Tae-joo', who has a hidden wound behind his bright appearance, and drew the character's painful narrative closely, receiving love from many viewers.

Meanwhile, the web drama 'Your Playlist', which Han Gi Chan has confirmed to appear in, will be exclusively released through Hello Live on October 15th.

