Rookie actor Kim Taek to make acting debut with upcoming historical drama alongside SF9’s Rowoon

Kim Taek will be making his debut in the KBS2 historical drama Affection as Nam Yoon Su's brother.

Joining the list of webtoon-based series is KBS2's upcoming historical drama Affection (literal translation). It is an adaptation of a manhwa of the same name, Yeonmo, by Lee So Young. Yeonmo details the story of a forgotten king from 15th century Korea. The king is technically not a "king". A pair of dragon and phoenix are born to the crown prince. Unfortunately, the male child passes away and their mother disguises her daughter as the dead twin. The disguised daughter then grew up to become the king. Once the truth was out, the female king was sentenced to death by drinking a lethal dose of poison.

Directed by Song Hyun Wook and penned by "Clean With Passion For Now" screenwriter Han Hee Jung, the series is produced by the companies Story Hunter and Monster Union. Song Hyun Wook PD has works like Another Miss Oh, Revolutionary Love, The Beauty Inside (drama) and the currently airing Undercover under his belt.

Park Eun Bin portrays the role of Lee Hwi, the crown "prince". He is portrayed as a perfect prince with beautiful appearance, dignified demeanor and unparalleled literary skills. Actress Park Eun Bin starred in Do You Like Brahms? and Hot Stove League last year.

Standing up to the role of Lee Hwi's teacher Jung Ji Woon is actor and SF9 member Kim Rowoon. Handsome, tenacious and gutsy, he is an optimist who enjoys life leisurely. With this drama, Rowoon carries on his lead male streak after Extraordinary You and She Would Never Know.

Joining the main couple would be Extracurricular star Nam Yoon Su, VICTON's Choi Byungchan and Hi Bye, Mama! actress Bae Yoon Kyung in other important roles. K-Pop girl group DIA's vocalist and centre Jung Chaeyeon would also be seen on screen during the drama.

In the series, Kim Taek takes on the role of Won San Gun, the older brother of Lee Hyun (Nam Yoon Su) and the eldest son of crown prince Do Hyeon. He has a brain that is smart enough to be favored by his predecessors and a charisma that encompasses his close friends. But he lives with an ambition that he hid after his father's death. Kim Taek would be portraying a character that goes back and forth between softness and charisma.

Expressing his feelings about joining the crew, he said, "I am very excited to show viewers my first appearance as an actor through Yeonmo. I will do my best to portray the attractive and distinctive part of the character Won San Gun well."

