Rookie actress Jeon Hye Won confirmed to join the cast of Us That Year with Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi

Rookie actress Jeong Hye Won cast in new SBS rom-com drama. Read ahead to know more.

Jeon Hye Won of ‘True Beauty’ and ‘Love ft Marriage and Divorce’ is set to star in the upcoming SBS drama ‘Us That Year’ Her agency Y1 Entertainment recently announced that the "True Beauty" actress is set to appear in the Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi starrer drama as the junior director Jung Chae Ran, who works under Kim Sung Chul's character and is said to be his closest colleague. Earlier this month, the broadcast network announced that the upcoming series had completed its cast lineup, adding that "Us That Year" has begun its filming session.

Directed by Kim Yoo Jin of ‘Wild Card’ fame and written by Lee Na Eun of ‘FAILing in Love’ fame, the drama revolves around the lives of Choi Woong (Choi Woo Shik) and Goo Yeon Soo (Kim Da Mi) who are unexpectedly brought back together after a documentary that they shot in high school 10 years prior, suddenly gains popularity and now have to work together for a reunion documentary, shot by Kim Ji Woong (Kim Sung Chul).

Choi Woong is an extremely passionate man with many skills but puts up a facade of a carefree person with no responsibilities. Gook Yeon Soo whose greatest life goal was to place No. 1 during her school days. Now, she’s trying to become an adult while living life fiercely and adjusting to reality with a wound in her heart.

Kim Ji Woong is a documentary director who lives his life as an observer. Kim Ji Woong is a lonely figure who thinks that a documentary director who observes the world behind the camera somehow resembles him. He has maintained an omniscient perspective for most of his life but will start to change when he makes a documentary about Choi Woong and Gook Yeon Soo.

Top idol NJ (Roh Jeong Hui of ‘18 Again’ fame) is a famous celebrity with beautiful looks and amazing skills. After working fiercely as a star, she realizes that she is slowly becoming normal again and prepares to live her real life. She becomes interested in Choi Woong’s works and naturally grows curious about him.

The drama is set to premiere on December 6, 2021 to January 25, 2022 and we cannot wait to see Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi’s chemistry as a pair as compared to them as enemies in the 2018 blockbuster film, “The Witch: Part 1: The Subversion”.

