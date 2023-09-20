Rookie actress Shin Si Ah in talks to join Go Yoon Jung for Hospital Playlist spin-off led by Reply series PD

Hospital Playlist’s anticipated spin-off was confirmed by tvN and Moving actor Go Yoon Jung would be taking the main lead while Shin Si Ah is likely to join the cast. Actor Shin Si Ah made her debut as the lead in the movie The Witch Part 2, The Other One in June 2022 and showed off her amazing acting chops.

Shin Si Ah anticipated to join Hospital Playlist’s spin-off

Actor and model Shin Si Ah is in talks to join the cast of A Life of a Resident, That Will Be Wise Someday which is the upcoming spin-off of the hit Hospital Playlist series. Her agency ANDMARQ confirmed on September 20 that the actor has received the offer for a role in the drama and is seriously considering it. The actor bagged the role of the lead character in The Witch Part 2,The Other One by auditioning with other 1408 participants. This would be her first project after her debut role if she decides to work on A Life of a Resident, That Will Be Wise Someday which raises the hype for the upcoming star. Before her acting career, Shin Si Ah worked as a model for various brands.

Everything we know about A Life of a Resident, That Will Be Wise Someday

After the massive popularity of the Reply series and Hospital Playlist series, director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung are collaborating again for the new tvN drama. Their work is known for the simple slice-of-life stories filled with comedy and nostalgia that not only appeals to Korean viewers but is a heartwarming watch for the global audience as well.

The story of the new drama A Life of a Resident, That Will Be Wise Someday will focus on the residents of at Jongro branch of Yulje Medical Center. It will portray the busy lives of doctors and residents and also depict their friendships and turbulences. The speciality of the director and writer duo is that they find humour in a simple and hectic life and hence viewers are looking forward to their new endeavour. Moving’s lead actor Go Yoon Jung would be playing a first-year Obstetrics and Gynecology resident at the university hospital.

