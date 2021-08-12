Rookie actress Shin So Hyun confirmed to lead opposite CIX’s Bae Jin Young in the upcoming web drama

Rookie actress Shin So Hyun has been cast as the lead in the original drama 'The @ Account Has Been Deleted'. The drama tells the story of two girls with the same name who wanted to live a new life after transferring to school, in which Shin So Hyun plays the lead role for the first time in her life, and they make a secret contract to live by swapping their school identities.

In the drama, Shin So Hyun plays the role of Yoo Min-jae, who has become an insider overnight from sincere timidity. She plays Yoo Min-jae, a person who has never received attention anywhere because of her non impactful presence. One day, when the pain in her heart grows as the times pile up one after another, she decides to live the life she has been dreaming of.

The story of Yoo Min-jae, who will heal the wounds and grow up to face the real me as he goes through friendship and various conflicts in his new daily life, is expected to arouse greater sympathy with Shin So-hyun's delicate acting. In addition, there is a lot of anticipation for the exciting chemistry that will be created with Bae Jin-young, who has previously confirmed his appearance as Shin Yi-jun.

Meanwhile, Shin So-hyun is a rookie who appeared like a comet through the drama 'A Piece Of Your Mind' last year. In the work, Shin So Hyun, who took on the role of Jisoo, Jung Hae-in's first love, made viewers remember the memories of their first love with her innocent visuals and sultry eyes, and added a lingering aftertaste to the story with her warm emotional acting.

Following this, he is also attracting attention as a rookie who continues to be active by appearing in various works such as Netflix's 'Move to Heaven' and EBS's 'The Moment the Heart Shines'.

ALSO READ: CIX’s Bae Jinyoung set to make his acting debut in THIS drama

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of Shin So Hyun’s role? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.