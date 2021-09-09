Rookie boy group Ciipher announces first ever comeback with ‘BLIND’

More good music is on the way! The rookie group from R.A.I.N. Company has announced their first-ever comeback with another mini-album. Ciipher will release their second mini-album titled ‘BLIND’ on September 28 marking their return in just six months since debut, making fans and critics excited to see what new will be brought to the table.

On September 1 at midnight KST, the group shared their plans of a comeback with a teaser image. The coming soon poster showed the name of the album, ‘BLIND’ peeping through a black coloured ribbon. The exact date for the album release was not shared here.

This was followed by a scheduler that displayed the exact timetable ahead of the album release. Black and white, the seven members face the other side. Their backs to the camera, their elegance shines from the image as smart outfits grace the lean bodies of the Ciipher members. 2 sets of concept photos, a tracklist, a highlight medley, and 2 music video teasers seem to be in store for Clues.

Ciipher made a debut on March 15, 2021, as the first boy group under K-pop superstar Rain’s R.A.I.N. Company. They also simultaneously released their first mini-album ‘I Like You’ with the title track of the same name. Singer Rain’s wife, actress Kim Tae Hee surprisingly featured in the video making a smashing entry for the boy group.

We are looking forward to Ciipher’s first-ever comeback!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Rookie K Pop groups that are gearing up to be the next big thing, feat TRI.BE and Ciipher

What surprises do you think Ciipher will bring with this comeback? Let us know below.