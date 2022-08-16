Rookie group Billlie’s new album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’: Here’s all we know

Billlie will make a comeback to the music industry with the release of his third mini-album 'the Billage of perception: chapter two' on August 31st. Mystic Story pre-released two images with hints linking the 'the Billage of perception' series at 11:11 pm KST on August 11th and 14th, followed by 'the Billage of perception: chapter two' through Billlie’s official social media handles on August 16th.

The official comeback poster was released and the countdown began in earnest. On the intense red background, the cat picture and the odd-eyed eyes that represent Billlie's symbol color from a strange atmosphere. In addition, through the image '2022. AUGUST. 31' and the new album name have been officially unveiled.

'The mask young Billlie was wearing all the time is hanging on the tree. Under the tree, the black cat's eyes are shining as she watches the seven of them. (The mask that little Billlie always wore hangs on a tree. Under the tree, the black cat's eyes are shining as they watch the seven of them.) The cryptic phrase from 'the end of the world and the awakening' also creates a mysterious atmosphere. was maximized. From the first official content, Billlie has captured the atmosphere of an epic restaurant. Following 'the SNOWY man' and 'Dreamvader' that appeared in previous albums, new characters have also been captured, raising questions about Billlie's vast narrative.

Story development through these contents is a new concept promotion that is difficult to find in the previous K-POP scene. In addition, while the group’s unique music and art has played a significant role in establishing a differentiated position in the music industry with every comeback, interest is also growing in the epic that will be drawn through this album.

'the Billage of perception: chapter two' is the second series of Billlie's debut album 'the Billage of perception: chapter one', and the story will unfold in a more specific and unique way.

