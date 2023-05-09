Rookie group BLACKSWAN to make awaited comeback with new members like Sriya Lenka on THIS date

BLACKSWAN, who was reborn in 2023, will make a comeback with the second digital single album THAT on May 19th. It has been 1 year and 6 months since 'Close to Me' was released in October 2022. Regarding BLACKSWAN’s comeback, DR Music, the agency, said, "All members except for Fatou were newly selected through our special audition program called 'Cygnus Project'." It is the only K-pop girl group formed through the program.

The new members:

Sriya Lenka of Indian nationality was born in 2003 and serves as lead vocalist and lead dancer. Sriya is the first K-pop artist from India to enter. As soon as she passed her audition, she attracted attention with brand collaboration advertisements with 'Google India', 'Coke Studio' and 'Sky Backs', a famous local brand in India. Gabi (Gabriela Strassburger Dalcin), who is in charge of sub-vocal and dance, was born in 2002 and is of mixed German and Brazilian descent. NVee (real name Florence Alena Smith), born in 1999, is an American national and serves as the main vocalist. She showcased her incredible vocal skills earlier this year during the BLACKSWAN’s 2023 Hockey World Cup celebrations in India.

BLACKSWAN:

Meanwhile, leader and rapper Fatou was born in 1995 and is of Belgian nationality. She has been active as a member of BLACKSWAN through individual auditions since the year before last, and in August of last year, she released her first solo hip-hop album. She has a slender body of 173 cm and gorgeous features like a doll. DR Music said about the 'Cygnus Project', “It is a global online audition program planned during the COVID-19 pandemic. Apply online, provide airline tickets and living expenses to successful applicants who pass the 1st and 2nd online preliminary examinations, observe the training process in Korea for 6 months, and then decide on the final successful applicants.” Nvee is a member of the 2nd generation with 3,000 applicants. In the future, we plan to continue the work of discovering talented overseas financial resources to create the best global group.” On the other hand, regarding the new comeback song, “It is a song with BLACKSWAN unique intense sound and dynamic dance. The staff who participated in the previous level will be revealed later,” he said, adding to his anticipation.

