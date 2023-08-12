Rookie group BOYNEXTDOOR creates personal record with 1st mini album WHY.. pre-orders

As per an album distributor, pre-orders for the first mini album 'WHY..' of BOYNEXTDOOR, which began pre-orders at 11 am KST on August eighth, came to 323,746 as of August 10th. The combined sales (as indicated by Circle Chart on July 29) of their past debut single 'WHO!' recorded a pre-order volume that surpassed the complete sales volume of WHO! in only 3 days of pre-order sales. Specifically, taking into account that this is their first comeback, the fans can perceive how steep their ascent into popularity is.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s pre-order sale for WHY..:

This rising pattern of BOYNEXTDOOR is normal. Beginning with the triple title melodies 'But I Like You', 'One and Only', and 'Serenade', they stood out with their strong skills and overflowing talent, and the fandom quickly streamed in each time they performed. Besides the fact that they procured the moniker "Believe and See BOYNEXTDOOR", however toward the finish of their debut activities (June 25), the quantity of followers on significant social media handles expanded up to 4.6 times compared to their introduction date (May 30). In the meantime, BOYNEXTDOOR, which is getting back in the game with its first mini album 'WHY..' at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on September fourth, will deliver a trailer film on August thirteenth and will begin their promotional activities.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s activities:

BOYNEXTDOOR got the 'K Global Super Rookie Award', a rookie award at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards' held in Seoul on August tenth. This is the first rookie trophy of the year for the group who debuted on May 30th. BOYNEXTDOOR said, "It is thanks to the fans that we had the opportunity to get this honor. Thanks to our fans for giving us an honor that we can get once in our life. I want to believe that we can always get love like this." Subsequent to winning the award, BOYNEXTDOOR performed their debut track 'One and Only' and flaunted their hip energy and overflowing talent. Their energy, dance skills and amazing live vocals had the fans entranced by them and now they cannot wait to see the musical leap the rookie group will take with their comeback!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s THE8 appreciated by fans for honesty about fans following or waiting for him: You can approach…