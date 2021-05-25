Rookie group ENHYPEN breaks multiple records as they debut on No. 18 on Billboard 200 with BORDER: CARNIVAL

ENHYPEN’s latest album is making waves across the world. Read on to know what records they broke here.

ENHYPEN’s first comeback album titled BORDER: CARNIVAL had the boys let out their inner royalty and power as they danced to a youthful, energetic ‘Drunk-Dazed’ and later in ‘Fever’. The album was released on April 26, 2021 and soon started debuting on Billboard Charts, topping Oricon Daily Charts, Gaon charts and more. The pre-sale orders of the album even crossed the 400,000 mark in just four days, surpassing their debut album pre stock orders.

Billboard posted a tweet on May 24 listing the debut albums/songs that charted on Billboard 200 Albums Chart. The Chart ranks most popular albums in the US week-wise. Among many artists, is BeLift Lab’s ENHYPEN with their album BORDER: CARNIVAL debuting at No. 18! They’ve impressed everyone with their performance in this comeback as they debuted on one of the major music charts worldwide with being just a 6-month old group.

With charting among the top 20, ENHYPEN is now the only K-Pop group with the second-highest ranking on the Billboard 200 chart (yet), second only to their senior label mates, BTS for their album BE (Deluxe Edition), this year. They are also officially the only rookie group that debuted in 2020-21 to rank on the Billboard 200 Albums Chart.

The group’s album also ranked No. 4 on Billboard’s top-selling albums of the week!

To express their happiness and gratitude, Heeseung, leader Sunoo, Jake and Sunghoon took to Twitter and uploaded images with heartfelt messages. Sunoo even made a mistake while writing the hashtag and ended up writing ‘#BILLBORD’ and correcting it instantly! Check their tweets below:

#ENHYPEN #JAKE #BILLBOARD ENGENE Thanks you so much:)

Words can’t describe how thankful i am

Im speechless Love you guys so so so much 너무 너무 고맙고, 많이 사랑해요 (The sky looked so lovely, just like our Engenes) pic.twitter.com/M0UNFT4cY0 — ENHYPEN (@ENHYPEN_members) May 25, 2021

Currently, ENHYPEN is promoting the release of their music video of ‘FEVER’.

