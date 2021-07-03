Rookie group EPEX wows audience with noir version of ‘Lockdown’

EPEX brought a new version of their debut song ‘Lockdown. Read ahead to know more

Rookie group EPEX has had a successful start with their debut album ‘Bipolar, Pt.1 Prelude of Anxiety’ and their title track ‘Lockdown’ that was released on June 8th. The song, dance and lyrics made them a considerable number of instant fans. Since then, there have been a few versions of the song and the newest version is the ‘Noir’ version showcased on Youtube under ‘My Bias’ channel.

The meaning behind their group is “the gathering of eight youths reaches eight different apexes.” It represents the 8 members forming a collective, powerful new team. It represents how they will reach their pinnacle because of their differences. The eight member group have been from separate walks of life but their love for music, dance and performance binds them together. The title track describes how youth today have to pretend to be someone else in order to be accepted; that your economic ability determines your popularity. Meaningful lyrics, brilliant rapping styles and all of it encapsulated with foot tapping beats and impressive dance made for an amazing MV.

Its first EP, “Bipolar Pt. 1 Prelude of Anxiety,” hails the beginning of its narrative and sings of the worries felt by all young people, including the performers. They had talked about their own anxieties with the songwriters, who based the new music on them. The 5 song album has a proper storyline that takes us on a rollercoaster of emotions.

Initially, when the track-list was released, there were negative reactions due to the use of words ‘bipolar’, ‘anxiety’ and the third track is ‘cyanide’, which netizens thought was a little on the nose as using mental disorders in such a casual manner makes the cause redundant. Though that didn’t change anything for them, some netizens still remain on the fence till today.

Regardless, EPEX is on an upward trajectory and we wish nothing but success for them!

