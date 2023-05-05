Rookie group FIFTY FIFTY’s agency REACTS to plagiarism allegations on latest track Cupid; Issues statement

The rookie female idol group, FIFTY FIFTY, which is setting new records on various charts such as the US Billboard, British Official, and Spotify, has expressed its position regarding the recently raised suspicion of plagiarism of ‘Cupid’. FIFTY FIFTY agency, ATTRAKT reacted to the same. They told a South Korean media outlet on May 4th, "Regarding the suspicion of plagiarism of FIFTY FIFTY’s single 'Cupid', which has recently been raised through the media, we checked with the original singer (composer of 'Cupid') and said, 'We did not know about the artist, and the song. Due to the nature of the music, there are similarities, but we don't think it's plagiarism. We appreciate the media's interest in our singer FIFTY FIFTY," they said.

'Cupid', the title track of FIFTY FIFTY first single 'The Beginning: Cupid' released in February this year, was co-composed by Adam Von Mentzer, Mac Felländer-Tsai and Louise Udin. These are the original authors revealed by FIFTY FIFTY. When asked if they had contacted the Turkiye singer who raised the plagiarism suspicion, the Attract side replied that they did not. Suspicion of plagiarism of 'Cupid' has recently been raised online. The content is that some of the melodies of the Turkish song 'Sen Aşkımızdan' uploaded on YouTube in September 2018 and 'Cupid' are similar.

Evrencan Gündüz, a Turkish singer who sang that song, posted a post on his own Instagram on April 26th, raising suspicion of plagiarism of 'Cupid'. FIFTY FIFTY’s new song 'Cupid', released in February this year, ranked 41st on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' this week, setting a new record of its own. In the UK's official single chart 'Top 100', the most recent result is 18th, and it is on the rise.

As of May 2, 'Cupid Twin Ver.-Sped up ver.' topped the charts worldwide, including the US, UK, Korea, New Zealand, Denmark, Vietnam, Slovakia, UAE, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Canada, and France, Australia (No. 1 in the sped-up version), Morocco, Iceland, Estonia, Israel, and Pakistan (No. 1 in the twin version). This is a 2x speed version, which became very popular through TikTok and became the cornerstone of the FIFTY FIFTY syndrome. 'Cupid-Twin ver.' gained full-fledged popularity and disappeared from the charts for a while, but returned splendidly in the love of listeners and dominated charts around the world.

