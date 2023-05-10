Rookie group FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid joins BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream to earn spot on Top 20 of Billboard’s Hot 100

According to the latest chart released by Billboard on May 8th, the title song 'Cupid' of FIFTY FIFTY’s first single 'The Beginning: Cupid' released on February 24th ranked 19th on the 'Hot 100'. After first entering the chart at number 100 on April 1st, it rose to number 94 in the second week, 85th in the third week, and 60th in the fourth week, ranked 50th in the fifth week, and ranked 41st in the sixth week.

FIFTY FIFTY’s achievement:

This is a figure that proves that local popularity continues. Most of the records set by K-pop girl groups have also been broken. First of all, the 'fourth generation girl group' broke all the records written on the Billboard chart. FIFTY FIFTY, who debuted on November 18 last year with their first mini-album 'THE FIFTY', entered the 'Hot 100' chart in about 4 months of debut. This is a record ahead of the girl group NewJeans, who entered the 'Hot 100' after 6 months of debut with 'Ditto'. Through this, they set a record as the fastest K-pop group to enter the chart since their debut.

FIFTY FIFTY:

Even for the longest, it surpassed the 6-week record NewJeans had with ‘OMG’. Until last week, BLACKPINK’s pre-released song 'Pink Venom', from their 2nd regular album 'BORN PINK’ were tied for second place in this category, but FIFTY FIFTY took second place alone. Looking at the entire girl group, it wasn't far off. Currently, the song that has stayed on the 'Hot 100' the longest among K-pop girl group songs is 'Ice Cream' (2020), a collaboration between BLACKPINK and American pop star Selena Gomez. It stayed on this chart for a total of eight weeks, peaking at number 13. If FIFTY FIFTY makes their name on this chart next week, they will be tied for first place with BLACKPINK. While 'Ice Cream' is a collaboration song with a pop star, 'Cupid' is evaluated as being ahead of BLACKPINK’s as it is their own song.

