Rookie group LE SSERAFIM to make their first comeback as a 5 member group

On September 1, LE SSERAFIM is in full swing with the goal of releasing a new album this fall. LE SSERAFIM, who debuted in May, is attracting attention by being listed in '10 Rookie K-Pop Groups to Pay Attention to in the Future' selected by a leading American entertainment media.

In fact, they broke the chart record for the longest period among K-pop girl groups that debuted this year, including entering the US Billboard charts for 17 weeks in a row with their debut song 'FEARLESS'. Although it has been three months since their debut activities in Korea, they are performing well on various music charts. There is great anticipation as to what kind of music and performance LE SSERAFIM, who is making a comeback for the first time after a five-member reorganisation, will capture the hearts of global fans once again.

LE SSERAFIM is a South Korean girl group formed by Source Music and HYBE Labels. The group consists of five members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae. Originally a sextet, Kim Garam was removed from the group on July 20, 2022, after the termination of her exclusive contract LE SSERAFIM debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their first extended play ‘Fearless’.

On May 10, eight days after their debut, the group earned their first music show win on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’. On May 20, in light of the escalating bullying allegations against member Kim Garam, HYBE Labels and Source Music issued a joint statement announcing that she would take a hiatus due to the pending investigations and that LE SSERAFIM would temporarily promote as a five-member group in the meantime.

On July 20, HYBE Labels and Source Music announced that Kim Garam would depart from the group and that her contract had been terminated. They apologised for any inconvenience caused by the scandal and confirmed that LE SSERAFIM would continue as a five-member group.

ALSO READ: BTS’ military service to be decided by poll? South Korean Defence Ministry reportedly considering opinions

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.