Rookie group LIGHTSUM shows a completely new & powerful side of their debut single Vanilla in latest MV teaser

Watch the teaser and know more about LIGHTSUM here.

CUBE Entertainment has added a third girl group in their current roster of group artists. Called LIGHTSUM, it’s an eight-member group with members Juhyeon (Leader), Sangah, Chowon, Nayoung, Hina, Yujeong, Huiyeon and Jian. Cube first announced the launch of the group back in April 15, which showcased only their name and logo. The members were then revealed one by one.

Cube announced at the end of May that the group would be making their debut with a single titled Vanilla on June 10. Since then, they have released two teasers for the song and a day before D-Day, today, dropped another MV teaser. Amidst the cute pastel concept, the girls show powerful dance moves with energetic vocals and music, which is different from the first MV teaser the group released. Even though they’re still in their pastel fantasy world, it has a more diverse vibe to it. Fans also noticed the difference and commented how exciting they are for the debut in the YouTube comments.

Watch the second MV teaser for LIGHTSUM’s Vanilla here:

The debut single Vanilla will release tomorrow, on June 10 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

The LIGHTSUM members already have released other types of content such as member profile interviews, vocal covers and dance covers. They recently released a video covering dances from major K-Pop groups such as BTS, NCT Dream, BLACKPINK, ITZY and more.

Currently, Cube Entertainment has two girl groups in its roster, (G)I-DLE and CLC. The record label previously managed the prominent second generation girl group 4Minute.

How do you like the concept of LIGHTSUM so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :lightsum twitter

Share your comment ×