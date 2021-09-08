Rookie group LUMINOUS oozes confidence in the MV teaser for the debut title track ‘Run’

A new four-member boy group, LUMINOUS, announced a hip performance ahead of their official debut. They released the music video teaser video for the title song 'RUN' of the first mini album 'YOUTH' through the official social media channels at 8:30 PM IST on September 7th. In the released video, LUMINOUS, announcing the start of a magnificent performance in line with the hip sound, was included. As if announcing their splendid debut, the sophisticated choreography matched with the dancers under colorfully shining lights immediately caught the eye.

Then, a sports car galloping on the road appeared, raising curiosity. The members' gaze towards the air and exquisite facial expressions left a strong impression with Luminous's unique mysterious mood. Here, the sensual hip-hop sound of 'RUN' harmonized, raising expectations for the music video and the mini-album as a whole. Based on the dictionary meaning of 'a light that shines in the dark', LUMINOUS delivers energy through music as a 'friend like light' that represents the youth of this age.

Luminous (Youngbin, Sooil, Steven, Woobin) released a 'Symbol Story Film' containing group concept photos and group worldviews of the first mini-album 'YOUTH' through the official social media handles at 8:30 pm IST on September 6th. In the released video, the symbolism of the four-color LUMINOUS, which emits distinct light even in the dark, was revealed and attracted attention.

The official debut album 'YOUTH' is the first album in the 'LUMINOUS Series', which contains LUMINOUS’ unique worldview, and sings about a difficult but beautiful youth. Among them, the title song 'RUN' is a hip-hop genre song based on a synth sound, they also want to share the 'story of youth' through honest lyrics and intense performance. Meanwhile, Luminous' first mini-album 'YOUTH' will be released on the online music site before 8:30 am IST on September 9th.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids give a sneak peek into their Japanese release in October

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below