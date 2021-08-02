Rookie Group ‘MIRAE’ set to comeback in THIS month after a successful debut

According to a report by Spotify News on August 2, MIRAE confirmed their comeback at the end of August. MIRAE will make a comeback after about 5 months since their debut album 'Killa- MIRAE First Mini Album' in March. MIRAE, who received attention as the 'future of K-pop' after showing strong performance with their debut song 'KILLA' and is now determined to be recognized for their upgraded skills and charm with a new album.

MIRAE debuted on March 17 with ‘KILLA’, a futuristic pop song that talks about becoming the brightest and the best in the world of normalcy. It focuses on the group breaking out from the norms and stereotypes and becoming more than they expected to be. The song is of the electro house genre featuring a bass synth with sync modulation, and contains a positive message saying 'we want to convey our energy to everyone who listens to this song'.

MIRAE completed the album preparations and the music video shooting in June. The new song is also speculated to be intense with the members' perfect performance and fatal charm following 'KILLA', and attention is focused on their dazzling growth.

MIRAE is a new group under DSP Media (home to artists like KARD, April, KARA, etc) and consists of 7 members: Lee Junhyuk (Leader, Main Dancer), Son Dongpyo (Lead Dancer), Khael (Main Rapper, Lead Dancer), Park Siyoung (Main Dancer), Lien (Main Vocalist), Jang Yubin (Maknae, Visual) and Yoo Douhyun (Lead Vocalist, Visual).

Many boy groups have thrown in their comeback tickets for the month of August. Numerous groups such as ASTRO, Golden Child, THE BOYZ, ONF, Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, CRAVITY, CIX, etc. are releasing new albums this month, making fans wonder how the rookie group will compete for attention and popularity. Keeping their strong debut in mind, they hope to see MIRAE live up to their title of ‘Future of K-pop'.

