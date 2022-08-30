Rookie group NewJeans makes new record on MelOn Weekly Chart with ‘Attention’

NewJeans' debut song 'Attention' maintained the No. 1 spot for two weeks in a row, taking the top spot on the Melon Weekly Chart released on August 29th. The song topped Melon's weekly chart for the first time last week and achieved the highest score among K-pop idol debut songs released in the past six years.

In addition, 'Hype Boy' took 3rd place on this week's chart, and 'Cookie' settled at 10th place, up 5 places from last week. NewJeans boast of their even popularity as all of the triple title songs of their debut album were ranked in the top 10 on the chart. NewJeans also broke its own record on Spotify. 'Attention' climbed to 82nd on the Global Spotify Daily Top Songs chart on the 28th, and 'Hype Boy' to 92nd, writing its own best performance.

'Attention' and 'Hype Boy' entered this chart at 176th and 183th on the 11th and 14th, respectively, and then gradually increased their rankings, and on the 28th, both songs were in the top 100, proving their steady upward trend. On the other hand, NewJeans finished their debut activity that took 4 weeks with the appearance of SBS 'Inkigayo' on August 28th. On this day's broadcast, NewJeans collected 5 trophies on music shows with the 1st place trophy with 'Attention'.

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a subsidiary of Hybe Corporation. The group is composed of five members: Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The group pre-released their debut single ‘Attention’ on July 22, 2022, preceding their debut eponymous extended play, which was released on August 1, 2022.

