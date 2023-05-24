Rookie group NewJeans named as 2023 Next Generation Leaders by American magazine TIME

The agency ADOR announced on April 24 that the group NewJeans has been selected as one of the ‘2023 Next Generation Leaders’ by American current affairs publication TIME. TIME selects and announces pioneers and leaders who set trends each year. NewJeans is the main K-pop craftsman to be named on the current year's rundown, which was delivered on May 23rd. In expansion to NewJeans, English entertainer Florence Pugh and Brazilian lobbyist Rene Silva were additionally included.

NewJeans’ achievements:

The magazine said that NewJeans is taking K-pop and the world by storm, arriving at worldwide achievements a lot quicker than some other senior K-pop groups and artists. The magazine highlights NewJeans' accomplishments in less than a year after their debut, such as achieving 1 billion cumulative Spotify streams in the shortest time ever for a K-pop group and remaining on the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks with the songs ‘OMG’ and ‘Ditto.’ In an interview with the magazine, NewJeans said that they generally attempt to show a new environment. As the K-pop market changes so rapidly, they can't foresee the future, however they partake all the while and attempt to do the music that they like.

NewJeans’ activities:

NewJeans will deliver a pre-release track on July 7th. A new album was released that month, and active activities have continued since then. NewJeans initially planned to release a pre-release song in June, but they ended up releasing both a pre-release song and an album in July. With hits like ‘Attention,’ ‘Hype Boy,’ ‘Ditto,’ and ‘OMG,’ NewJeans, which made its debut in August of last year, continues to heat up with the release of a new song in July. Member Danielle has been selected as The Mermaid in Korea as Ariel. Ariel is a little kid who is interested in the human world, and Danielle's perfect tone and picture fit well. Her shrill voice, which she sang easily and neatly, was likewise steady, so she was commended for being agreeable to pay attention to.

