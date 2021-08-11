Rookie group OMEGA X drops special MV for ‘OMEGA X’

The powerful rookie group is back at it! OMEGA X has unveiled a new special video for their song ‘OMEGA X’. The song is one from their debut album ‘VAMOS’ that was released on 30 June 2021. Dynamic and daring, the group makes a bold statement with the video as they ask people to keep their eyes on the group as they take over the world.

Speed seems to be on the mind of the group who does not wish to stop as they dance amidst cars during nighttime. The garage, lit by the headlights of the cars around them, proves to be an apt location as the 11 members throw their charm around, singing and rapping to a fast-paced beat.

Enviable physique and remarkable visuals on sight, OMEGA X smash their way through the 3 and a half minute-long video. Dressed in form-fitting black clothes that pose a chic vibe, gloved and jackets on them, the boys of OMEGA X continue to display a well-choreographed performance as they call for ‘ALL EYES ON OMEGA X’. Watch below.

OMEGA X is a rookie group made up of 11 members, Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, Xen, Jehyun, Kevin, Junghoon, Hyuk and Yechan. The group made their debut on 30 June 2021 under SPIRE Entertainment after being introduced through trailer videos released sequentially ahead of their debut as a group.

Their first mini-album ‘VAMOS’ came about with 5 songs in it namely, ‘OX WIN HA!’, ‘VAMOS’, ‘ICETAG’, ‘OMEGA X’, and ‘YOUNGER’.

Looking at the power and grit of the rookie group, we are excited for more!

Did you like the music video? Let us know below.