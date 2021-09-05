Rookie group OMEGA X look sauve and sporty in the energetic MV teaser for ‘What’s Goin’ On’

OMEGA X look different from their concept teaser images as they take a harder and rock-themed concept in the new MV teaser for ‘What’s Goin’ On’. Leather outfits, chains and metal piercings, hard gazes and slightly wet hair took the song to the next level. Each member transforms to their dark personality and the lyric ‘What’s Goin’ On’ can be heard, which is accompanied by a heavy bass and electro-pop synth sounds. The lingering words ‘OMEGA X’ keeps the listeners hooked and craving for more! The song along with the album will be released on September 6th at 2:30 pm IST.

The 'big monster rookie' OMEGA X unleashed a refreshing yet dark charm with a dazzling aura. In the released video, OMEGA X members radiate a cold charisma with each of them radiating intense eyes. The members' unique aura, illuminated by a refreshing light, is combined with the sensual beat, maximizing the mysterious mood. In particular, with all-black styling and chic expression acting, it attracts attention by adding a sophisticated yet dark charm. At the same time, he raised the anticipation for 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' by revealing his dignified energy through his free-spirited yet strong eyes. OMEGA X's first single album 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' is an album containing OMEGA X's ambitious ambition and passion for the global K-pop market. The 'F version' released this time is 'Flying', which means 'flying' with unique colors and stories of Omega X.

OMEGA X, which showed an energetic and sporty charm by releasing the teaser for the 'E version', is the 'F version' 's teaser, demonstrating a refreshing yet dark charisma, proving the power of infinite concept ideas and its perfect execution. Accordingly, global fans are paying keen attention to the concept of 'S version', which will be unveiled in the future.

On August 27th, Spire Entertainment announced, "OMEGA X (Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, XEN, Jehyun, KEVIN, Junghoon, Hyuk, Yechan) will release their first single 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' on September 6th and on the same day, they will hold an online showcase to commemorate the release."

ALSO READ: OMEGA X reveal intriguing concept photos for ‘What’s Goin On’

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the MV teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.