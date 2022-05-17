Rookie group P1Harmony to collaborate with popular artist Pink Sweat$; Image teaser unveiled

P1Harmony will release a collaboration song 'Gotta Get Back' with Pink Sweat$ on May 26th at 2:30 PM IST. Starting with the cover of Pink Sweat$’ song, P1Harmony has built up a steady friendship, such as watching a concert in New York during P1Harmony’s first global tour. This relationship led to the new song 'Gotta Get Back', which will target the global market.

‘Got Get Back' is an R&B pop genre song with EP sound and light brass on a groovy bass. Pink Sweat$ composed it, and P1Harmony member Intak and Jongseob participated in writing the lyrics himself, adding more meaning to it. In particular, it is expected that P1Harmony, who have delivered a message of courage and raised the alarm in a society of discord through its past albums, will show off a new charm with a soft and bright concept for the first time.

P1Harmony is a 6-member South Korean boy band formed by FNC Entertainment. The group debuted on October 28, 2020 with their EP ‘Disharmony: Stand Out’, as well as an additional movie ‘P1H: The Beginning of a New World’. On April 20, 2021, the group made their first comeback with their second EP ‘Disharmony: Break Out’ and its lead single ‘Scared’. On January 3, the group released their third EP Disharmony: Find Out and its lead single ‘Do It Like This’.

Pink Sweat$ has previously collaborated with SEVENTEEN’s DK and Joshua and Crush. He hopes to collaborate with BTS’ Jimin and Jungkook and has taken to Twitter previously to express his wish. But we are sure ‘Gotta Get Back’ is going to be another single that will have us grooving and will perfectly pair with those summery afternoons!

