Rookie group PIXY releases a harrowing logo motion teaser for their latest comeback ‘TEMPTATION’

On September 6, upcoming rookie group PIXY dropped a creepy and terrifying logo motion, announcing their latest comeback, ‘TEMPTATION’ which is the 2nd mini-album. The teaser begins with the picture of a pretty blue butterfly which soon becomes tainted with long drops of dark blood. The scene soon turns red with scratched out letters reading ‘End of the Forest’ and a bone-chilling laughter resonates. The group stays true to their dark and alarming concepts, leaving the fans curious about the newest comeback concept and what barriers will they push this time.

PIXY is a girl group formed in 2021 by Allart Entertainment and Happy Tribe Entertainment. PIXY debuted on February 24, 2021 with the digital single ‘WINGS’. The group consists of six members: Ella, Lola, Satbyeol, Dia, Sua and Dajeong. Ella was the former leader of the group Cherry Bullet under the stage name Mirae. She left the group on December 13, 2019 with members Kokoro and Linlin due to personal reasons. Satbyeol was a former member of the group Girls' Alert. On April 24, 2020, the company Roots Entertainment pushed back the release of the group's album due to worsening situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three members chose to stay, while Satbyeol would join a new agency. Satbyeol also participated in JTBC's Mix Nine, finishing 93rd place. Dajeong was a former member of the kids group SUPA, the group later disbanded in 2018.

This is off the heels of their last mini-album, 'BRAVERY,' which was released on May 20th. So far, the story in PIXY's mini-album, 'BRAVERY,' their debut song, 'WINGS,' and now their upcoming mini-album, 'TEMPTATION'; tells a tale of betrayal, witchcraft, and more. Fans are filled with curiosity as to where PIXY will take their story next!

ALSO READ: TWICE’s ‘TT’ becomes the group’s first song to achieve THIS milestone on YouTube

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the teaser? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below