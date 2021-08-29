Rookie group PURPLE KISS unveils the tracklist for their upcoming 2nd mini album ‘HIDE & SEEK’

PURPLE KISS (Park Ji-eun, Nago-eun, Doshi, Ire, Yuki, Chae-in, Suan) unveiled the tracklist of their second mini-album 'HIDE & SEEK' through the official social media handles at 8 pm IST on August 28th. According to the released track list, this album includes the title song 'Zombie', '2AM', 'Cast pearls before swine', So WhY, 'Tears’, ‘Twinkle' and 'ZzZz'. The track list, decorated with kitsch and horror objects, foreshadows the unique charm of Purple Kiss and is expected to solidify its position as a 'theme doll' as in a group with a great dark theme.

The title song 'Zombie' is a song that hit makers Kim Do-hoon and Kang Ji-won participated in writing and composing, and member Yuki, Onewe's Kia, and rapper Basick added strength to the lyrics and foretells the best quality. The participation in the album by Purple Kiss is also notable. Member Yuki is listed in the lyrics column for all songs, and 'So WhY' is a self-composed song by member Chaein. '2AM' was also written by all the members, and Nagoeun, Chaein, and Doshi participated in the composition.

In addition, Seo Yong-bae, Lee Hu-sang, Lee Sang-ho, Davve, Minky of the RBW division, and MosPick, a famous composition team, started supporting shots, foreshadowing the birth of a well-made album.'HIDE & SEEK' is a new album released by PURPLE KISS six months after the release of their debut album 'INTO VIOLET'. PURPLE KISS has won the title of 'Balance Doll' as a complete idol with the ability to not only write lyrics and compose, but also create choreography through two pre-debut singles and 'INTO VIOLET', and are also interested in the performance to be shown with the title song 'Zombie'. PURPLE KISS will release their second mini album 'HIDE & SEEK' at 2:30 pm IST on September 8th.

ALSO READ: PURPLE KISS confirms comeback for THIS date with a dark and foggy motion poster

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What did you think of the track list? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.