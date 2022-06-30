Rookie group STAYC joins the July comeback lineup

On June 30, HIGHUP Entertainment announced, "STAYC has confirmed a comeback in the music industry in July.” This album is a new release in about 5 months since STAYC's 2nd mini album 'Young-LUV.COM' released in February. In July, when STAYC announced their comeback, a number of female singers such as WJSN, VIVIZ, CHUNGHA, and HYOLYN were about to release new tracks, and it is noteworthy that an interesting battle will unfold.

STAYC were selected as 'KCON 2022 Rookies' along with CRAVITY, RIGHTSOME, and T.O.ONE, and will go on a tour to 6 cities in the US. Starting with San Francisco on August 23rd, Minneapolis on the 25th, Houston on the 27th, Dallas on the 28th, Atlanta on the 30th, and then the tour ends in New York on September 1st.

STAYC is a South Korean girl group formed by HIGHUP Entertainment. The group is composed of six members: Sumin, Sieun, Isa, Seeun, Yoon, and J. They debuted on November 12, 2020, with the release of their debut single album ‘Star to a Young Culture’.

The group returned with their second single album ‘Staydom’ and its lead single ‘ASAP’ on April 8. The music video of ‘ASAP’ was released consecutively with the album and reached 20 million views in nine days. The single also entered the Billboard K-pop 100 weekly chart. ‘Staydom’ sold 56,198 copies in its first month.

On September 6, the group released their first extended play ‘Stereotype’ and its lead single of the same name. The music video reached 30 million views in 21 days. The album recorded sales of over 114,000 copies in its first week. On September 14, the group received their first music show trophy on SBS MTV's ‘The Show’ with an overall score of 8,760 points.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Super Junior merge the retro sound with popular trends in the hilarious ‘Don’t Wait’ MV

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the news? Let us know in the comments below.