Rookie group T1419 confirms comeback on August 23

Are you ready to witness yet another masterpiece by the emerging superstars of K-pop? Because T1419 is all set to release their third album! The nine-member South Korean-Japanese boy group under MLD Entertainment has announced plans to release their next album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE PART. 3' on August 23. This will be the group’s first comeback after the release of their 2nd Single Album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE PART. 2' and title song ‘EXIT’ on March 31.

MLD Entertainment, in the official statement about the comeback, talked about their intentions to present an expanded worldview as compared to the previous album, high-quality music and more intense performances. The agency ensured fans that the comeback is going to live up to their expectations.