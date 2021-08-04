Rookie group T1419 confirms comeback on August 23

Are you ready to witness yet another masterpiece by the emerging superstars of K-pop? Because T1419 is all set to release their third album! The nine-member South Korean-Japanese boy group under MLD Entertainment has announced plans to release their next album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE PART. 3' on August 23. This will be the group’s first comeback after the release of their 2nd Single Album ‘BEFORE SUNRISE PART. 2' and title song ‘EXIT’ on March 31.
MLD Entertainment, in the official statement about the comeback, talked about their intentions to present an expanded worldview as compared to the previous album, high-quality music and more intense performances. The agency ensured fans that the comeback is going to live up to their expectations.
T1419 has been in the eyes of K-Pop listeners ever since its debut in January 2021 as the group is special in many ways. Consisting of five Korean and four Japanese members, T1419 is a full package of everything great. Visuals, vocals, dancing, rapping, performing, you name it, they have it. The members are all teenagers aged 14 to 19 years and have made a mark in the industry at such a young age.
Their previous title song ‘EXIT’ recorded an astounding 20 million views soon after its release, increasing anticipation and expectations for the next comeback.
August is certainly going to be full of surprises and amazing music as many idol groups including Stray Kids, Weeekly and THE BOYZ and soloists like Park Jihoon and Sunmi are set to have a comeback in the month.
